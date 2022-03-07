'Go home Putin', says Megan Mullally at the Spirit Awards amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Actor Megan Mullally used her time onstage at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards to briefly speak about Russia's military operation in Ukraine. "I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, f**k off and go home Putin," Mullally said while hosting the award ceremony along with Nick Offerman.

Offerman reiterated Mullally's "f** off" sentiment, emphasising that "that is the quick and peaceful resolution we're talking about" before continuing by asking the crowd to join together and send him off with a Spirit Awards salute", The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The conflict began escalating after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of Ukrainians, both civilians and troops, have been killed.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie recently visited Yemen to provide aid to the refugees there. She took to Instagram and wrote, "I've landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen," Jolie wrote in the caption. "I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold."

She added, "As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I'm here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yemenis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive." (With inputs from ANI)