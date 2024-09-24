Twitter
UP restaurants asked to install CCTVs, chefs, waiters to wear masks and gloves due to...

Tata launches Nexon iCNG, check price, mileage, other features

The "Fadi" Rockets: A Closer Look at Hezbollah's Arsenal and Tactics

WATCH: Vulgar dance at Chennai medical conference sparks debate, video goes viral

R Ashwin reveals major difference between coaching style of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid

Hollywood

Hollywood

Gladiator II trailer: Paul Mescal wages war against Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington in Ridley Scott's actioner

The brutal world of Ancient Rome, where power, revenge, and honour collide. The new trailer finally revealed that Paul Mescal's Lucius is indeed Maximus' son.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 03:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gladiator II trailer: Paul Mescal wages war against Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington in Ridley Scott's actioner
A poster of Gladiator II
The second trailer of Gladiator II was dropped on Monday, and it gave the much-needed information about Paul Mescal's Lucius. The Gladiator II trailer opens with stunning visuals of Ancient Rome, now ruled by brutal and tyrannical emperors. Epic battle scenes unfold as Paul Mescal's Lucius, driven by vengeance, fights for survival after his homeland is conquered. 

In a second epic trailer, Lucius allies with Denzel Washington's Macrinus, a Roman power player. Paul powerfully says, "I will never be your instrument, but I will have my vengeance."

Pedro Pascal's character is introduced, hinting at powerful alliances and betrayals, as the trailer teases intense gladiator battles, political intrigue, and heart-pounding drama. The final moments show Lucius, preparing for a showdown that will determine the future of Rome.

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, several netizens commented and claimed it to be the next big visual spectacle from Scott. A netizen wrote, "Every time Ridley Scott makes a movie, the gods flip a coin." Another netizen wrote, "The second trailer is more in line with the actual tone of the film. Epic and less tacky. It really looks like a spectacle."

The stellar ensemble cast also includes Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Lior Raz (Fauda), Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and the legendary Denzel Washington. With such an impressive lineup, Gladiator II promises gripping action, high-stakes drama, and a powerful story of sacrifice and redemption. Gladiator II will be released in Indian cinemas on 15th November in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Read: Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
