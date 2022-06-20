Gigi Hadid shares photo of ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik on Father's Day

Credit: File photo

Despite the split from ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid gave him a shout-out on Instagram as she sent a Father's Day message to him.

Gigi took to her Instagram to share an adorable photo of her daughter Khai`s feet where Zayn`s tattooed arm is also visible and wrote, "& to Khai`s baba!!!"Although, neither Khai nor Zayn`s face is visible in the picture, netizens have called it adorable! In the picture, Khai`s feet and hands can be seen as she reaches for a colouring stick from Zayn. Seated on the floor, they seem to be drawing together at home.

Gigi has always been very open about not wanting to share her daughter`s image publicly. In July 2021, when Khai was only 10 months old, Gigi took to Instagram and posted an open letter.

She wrote, "I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter`s face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

Khai was born in September 2020, when Gigi and Zayn were officially together. The couple split up a year later in October 2021 after an alleged incident that took place between Malik and Gigi`s mother Yolanda Hadid. Zayn was charged with four criminal offences of harassment after the alleged altercation with Yolanda.

Later, Zayn gave an official statement on his Social Media Account and wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in, a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

After pleading no contest, he was put on 90-day probation for each of his four offences and was asked to take part in an anger management course.