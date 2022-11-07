Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk becomes the new boss, calls it place of 'hate'

Credit: Elon Musk-Gigi Hadid fan page/Instagram

After Elon Musk becomes Twitter's new boss, American supermodel Gigi Hadid is no more on the microblogging site. Taking to Instagram, Gigi announced that she has deactivated her Twitter account amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team, Page Six reported.

Criticising Musk over his leadership, Gigi wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it's [sic] not a place I want to be a part (sic) of."

She also apologised to her fans for deactivating her Twitter account. "Only sorry to the fans, who I have loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say "I can't stay it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she concluded. Alongside her statement, she posted Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh's tweet about being laid off from the tech giant. Last week, Musk fired hundreds of employees after taking control of Twitter.

Defending his decision to fire employees, Musk said that it was needed as Twitter was losing more than USD 4 million per day. "Regarding Twitter`s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk tweeted.

For the unversed, Elon Musk is now officially the new owner of Twitter after closing the massive $44 billion acquisition deal. The Twitter buyout deal stretched for a few months since Musk first made the offers to purchase the microblogging platform. Over the last few years, Elon Musk has been vocal about how the top management of Twitter was not able to run the platform properly and how he aims to modify it. Now following the acquisition deal, Elon Musk has shared a note for the Twitter advertisers on how he plans to take this forward with the platform. Here are a few key points from Elon Musk’s note to Twitter advertisers.

On Saturday, Twitter also began rolling out the paid subscription system where the users will have to pay $8 for the blue tick.