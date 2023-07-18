Headlines

Asia Cup 2023 schedule to be announced on this date; details inside

Wordle 760 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 19

DERC chief appointment row: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena to discuss name of new chairperson tomorrow

Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of marijuana in Cayman Islands

Uttarakhand: Two youths rescued after hotel washed away by flash flood in Kedarnath

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023 schedule to be announced on this date; details inside

Wordle 760 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 19

Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of marijuana in Cayman Islands

Health benefits of eating kheera (cucumber)

10 most memorable cameos of Shah Rukh Khan 

Most haunted places in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Manipur Violence: Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh`s House Set On Fire In Imphal By Miscreants

PM Modi takes stock of rainfall across India, Himachal Pradesh flood & more | DNA News Wrap, July 10

From Millet cakes to desert, A look at menu for PM Modi's US State Dinner

Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of marijuana in Cayman Islands

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram join Khalsa Aid to help flood victims in Haryana, distribute food, water and other essentials

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of marijuana in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid and her friend was arrested ‘on suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja' in Cayman Islands.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested with her friend for possession of marijuana in the Cayman Islands earlier this month. As per the media reports, Gigi landed at the Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman on July 10 with her friend Leah McCarthy.

When Border Control agents scanned ther their luggage, they found ‘relatively small’ amounts of pot. They were arrested ‘on suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja.’ Later, they were released on bail.

As per Cayman Marl Road, on July 12, they were fined $1,000 each and no conviction was recorded. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Hadid said, “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Meanwhile, recently, there were reports that actor Leonardo DiCaprio is back with model Gigi Hadid. The latest reports suggest that there might be something more serious between them. If reports are to be believed, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s on-again, off-again relationship might just grow into some serious. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were first reported to be in a relationship shortly after the Titanic actor and model-actor Camila Morrone broke up after four years of being in a relationship.

Adding fuel to the dating rumours, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were clicked together on many occasions recently. Now, it is being claimed that they might be in an exclusive relationship. A source told US Weekly that they are only seeing each other now. They are keeping it casual, and are in no hurry to label their relationship. The source further added that Leonardo DiCaprio wants to take it slow with Gigi Hadid as he feels this relationship holds potential.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: 21-year-old man killed for allegedly raping woman, 2 held

Lionel Messi to earn over Rs 1000 crore in cash alone at relatively unknown US football club

Buy Friends Tshirts online | Myntra Coupons & Offers

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

'Vendetta': DMK after ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE