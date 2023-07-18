Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of marijuana in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid and her friend was arrested ‘on suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja' in Cayman Islands.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested with her friend for possession of marijuana in the Cayman Islands earlier this month. As per the media reports, Gigi landed at the Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman on July 10 with her friend Leah McCarthy.

When Border Control agents scanned ther their luggage, they found ‘relatively small’ amounts of pot. They were arrested ‘on suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja.’ Later, they were released on bail.

As per Cayman Marl Road, on July 12, they were fined $1,000 each and no conviction was recorded. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Hadid said, “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

