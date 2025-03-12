The plan was initially uncovered while her husband Aaron was filming Ghost Adventures in California. Aaron Goodwin's wife not only shared details with the hitman about her husband's location but also sent a $2,500 down payment to get the job done.

Star of the TV show Ghost Adventures, Aaron Goodwin's wife, Victoria Goodwin, has been arrested by the police after she tried to hire a hitman to kill him. 31-year-old Victoria Goodwin was taken into police custody last week after text messages showed her trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband. Media reports state that she made contact with a Florida prison inmate in October 2024 and offered $11,515 to arrange the murder.

In her text messages, Victoria Goodwin allegedly said, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.” The messages were uncovered by the police while searching the Florida prison inmate's cellphone. Post the revelation, Victoria was arrested on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was held on a $100,000 bail at the time of arrest.

As per media reports, Victoria was not happy in her marriage which she also confessed to the inmate, stating, "I told him I was unhappy, but I just want out," the Money Control report quoted her as saying.

But, instead of getting a divorce, Victoria allegedly planned her husband’s murder. The plan was initially uncovered while her husband Aaron was filming Ghost Adventures in California. Aaron Goodwin's wife not only shared details with the hitman about her husband's location but also sent a $2,500 down payment to get the job done.

Aaron Goodwin reportedly had no idea about Victoria's plan. After her arrest, Victoria also denied the accusations, claiming that she was only daydreaming about life without her husband and never planned to complete her plan.

Authorities are still investigating the case to unveil more details.

