'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner flaunts baby bump in Miami vacay, pics go viral

The 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner's second pregnancy was speculated for quite some time, and now the latest photos of the actress affirm the rumour and it seems like she's expecting her child with husband Joe Jonas. Recently, Sophie was spotted having chill time with Joe on a beach in Miami, and the photos went viral in no time, as Sophie's baby bump is clearly visible in the pictures.

Take a look at the pictures

In another picture we see the couple walking down the street, and Turner's baby bump is evidently seeable in the picture. However, there is still no official confirmation on the pregnancy from the duo.

Here's Sophie and Joe

Last month, as per the pictures obtained by Page Six, the couple stepped out on Valentine's Day in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles, where Turner was photographed tenderly placing her hand on her exposed stomach. The 'Game Of Thrones' actor wore a white crop top, which she slightly lifted up, drawing attention to her midsection. She completed the casual look with brown sweatpants, a brown sweatshirt tied around her waist and matching slippers. Turner walked alongside Jonas, who was casually dressed in a blue jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans while holding their 1-year-old daughter, Willa.

Pregnancy rumours have been swirling around the Turner for days, as she was seen Saturday in a form-fitting green dress that hugged her belly. She paired the ensemble with white Nike sneakers as she and the Jonas Brothers member stopped by All Time restaurant in LA for a bite to eat with friends, as per Page Six.

Jonas and Turner got hitched in Las Vegas in May 2019 before throwing an elaborate wedding at France's Chateau de Tourreau that June. They welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020.