Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohanlal receives commendation from Army Chief, calls it 'a moment of immense pride and gratitude'

Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, second prequel after House of the Dragon, to release on HBO in...

Bihar Election 2025: Supreme Court's BIG order to EC over SIR, demands details of excluded voters by...

Meet Sundar Pichai’s 2 times richer fan, built Rs 21,000 crore net worth in 3 years; IIT man shocked Google with bold move to…

Early Snowfall turns Kedarnath, Gulmarg and Manali into winter wonderlands, SEE PICS

Will Tata Sons, Tata Trust pay Rs 90,000,000,000 to THIS company to buy...?

ICC nominates 3 Indian players for ICC Player of the Month for September: Know their names

Coldrif row: Why this deadly cough syrup led to many deaths? Know which states have banned it

Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, second prequel after House of the Dragon, to release on HBO in...

Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to release on HBO

Bihar Election 2025: Supreme Court's BIG order to EC over SIR, demands details of excluded voters by...

Bihar Election 2025: Supreme Court's BIG order to EC over SIR

Meet Sundar Pichai’s 2 times richer fan, built Rs 21,000 crore net worth in 3 years; IIT man shocked Google with bold move to…

Meet Sundar Pichai’s 2 times richer fan, built Rs 21,000 crore net worth in 3 yr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, second prequel after House of the Dragon, to release on HBO in...

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is adapted from George RR Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, focusing on the exploits of the knight Ser Duncan the Tall, set to be played by Peter Claffey. His young squire, Egg, will be portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 06:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, second prequel after House of the Dragon, to release on HBO in...
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a Game of Thrones spin-off, is finally set to premiere in early January next year. HBO has confirmed the release window of the much-awaited series, along with a new poster that clearly sets the tone and style for the audience. "A Tall Tale That Became Legend," read a tagline on the poster.

The makers further wrote, "This Winter, Spring is Coming. #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres January, only on @hbomax. #NYCC." The announcement quickly gained traction, as fans wasted no time before heading to the comment section and expressing their curiosity. One wrote, "My favourite Game of Thrones story right here. Can't wait!!!" while another added, "Everybody wake up, WINTER IS COMING."

Earlier this year, Warner Bros Discovery executives stated that the second HBO prequel to Game of Thrones following House of the Dragon will premiere by the end of 2025. Later, it was announced that the show had been pushed to 2026, and the makers also unveiled a first look at the show's trailer.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is adapted from George RR Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, focusing on the exploits of the knight Ser Duncan the Tall, set to be played by Peter Claffey. His young squire, Egg, will be portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.

The show will be set nearly 100 years before the events of GOT and another 100 years after the events of House of the Dragon.
It will show how Dunk and Egg's journey will take them to a competition where they encounter several members of the Targaryen dynasty, including Prince Aerion Targaryen, Prince Baelor Targaryen, and Prince Maekar Targaryen.

"A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the official synopsis reads.

READ | Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karwa Chauth 2025: Trendy mehndi designs to try this festive season
Karwa Chauth 2025: Trendy mehndi designs to try this festive season
Meet Harjas Singh, 20-year-old Indian-origin Australian batter who hit a record triple century with 35 sixes and 14 fours
Meet Harjas Singh, 20-year-old Indian-origin Australian batter who hit a record
From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood stars who swear by yoga for fitness, wellness
5 Bollywood stars who swear by yoga for fitness, wellness
THIS is the only train in India that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for FREE to every passenger, not Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat, it is..., it runs between...
THIS is the only train in India that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for FREE
Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'
Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE