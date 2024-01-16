Game of Thrones-fame Kit Harington on battle with alcoholism, mental health struggles: 'I realised that my...'

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Game of Thrones-fame Kit Harington on battle with alcoholism, mental health struggles: 'I realised that my...'

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, said, "he entered rehab in 2019 for alcoholism, and was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) while there."

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

article-main
Kit Harington/ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kit Harington shared that his popularity from the hit series Game of Thrones contributed to his mental health struggles.

Deadline reported citing wellness podcast 'Hidden 20%' that Harington said, "he entered rehab in 2019 for alcoholism, and was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) while there."

"I realised that my life was hinging on this. Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there", he told host Ben Branson.

Harington claimed that he "entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there, and went, 'F– this, not you guys in a circle. No, thank you." He eventually proceeded to a second rehab facility, where he was informed about his ADHD. "And I left that pretty quick and said, 'I’ll try to deal with this by myself,' which didn’t work after about four years," he said.

Harington claims to be sober at present and focuses on his two-year-old son and six-month-old daughter, as per Deadline. He has children with Game of Thrones co-star and wife Rose Leslie.

Game of Thrones, in which he played Jon Snow from 2011 until 2019, made him a sudden celebrity. Harington said, "I tried to project this image of utter sophistication and coolness about what I was doing, but genuinely being sort of terrified about everything. That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff."

HBO is exploring a Jon Snow spin-off. Deadline has confirmed that the project is currently in the exploring stage. If the series is made, it will follow Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, after Westeros, with Harington returning in the lead role.

READ | AI imagines popular male singers as females

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli invited for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, fans notice her baby bump in viral pic

Meet woman who donated her land worth Rs 7 crore for government school expansion, she is from...

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE