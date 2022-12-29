Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel heaps praise on RRR, calls it 'sick movie'

Nathalie Emmanuel/Instagram

Actress Nathalie Emmanuel from Game of Thrones gave RRR a fab review. The actress referred to it as a "sick movie" on Twitter. She quickly explained that she meant it as praise. Nathalie also praised Alia Bhatt for her portrayal of Seetha and praised the cast and crew for their hard work. She reviews as RRR looks toward the 2023 Academy Awards.

“RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise," she tweeted. “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers… Also the dance off …. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman," she added.

“Sick as in GREAT btw," she also wrote.

Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers… — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Previously Ratna Pathak Shah was speaking at a book launch event where she said, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy - India. Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it."

SS Rajamouli's film RRR has been a huge success. All Indians are proud to be represented in the Oscar shortlist for 2023. The upbeat song Naatu Naatu from the movie has been nominated for an Oscar in 2023.

While RRR has several well-liked songs, none have achieved Naatu Naatu's level of popularity. For those who don't know, the Mariinskyi Palace served as the location for the RRR song's filming (Ukraine Presidential Palace). The Telugu song's lyrics were written by Chandrabose, while MM Keeravani provided the music. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang Naatu Naatu. In 2021, the track was filmed.