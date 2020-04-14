'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju shares health update after testing positive for coronavirus

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju who shot to fame for playing the beloved Tormund Giantsbane has said that he has fully recovered and is in good health after announcing previously that he was battling with the deadly coronavirus.

The actor took to Instagram to share the health update, saying he and his wife, Gry, who he believes was "most likely" infected too, are finally "free of all symptoms". He captioned the picture saying, "Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the coronavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju. After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound."

Kristofer further added that he feels he and his wife were "lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19".

"We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us," he added.

In March, the actor had shared the news via his Instagram saying that he tested positive for COVID-19. He had said, "Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis."