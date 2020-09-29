'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson aka The Mountain, wife Kelsey welcome a baby boy

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson aka Hafthor Bjornsson also popularly known as Gregor Clegane 'The Mountain' from Game of Thrones has welcomed a son with wife Kelsey Henson. They welcomed the baby on September 26, 2020, and the actor took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos. He wrote about Kelsey's waterbirth with a timeline. Hafthor started by writing, "Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for a while."

After explaining the story about the birth of their son, the GoT actor wrote, "To finish the most beautiful, awe-inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother."

He further penned, "We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon."

Meanwhile, Kelsey shared cute photos of her family with a caption stating, "Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life-changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!"

Thor also posted another photo with a caption which read as "He is perfect & he’s super excited to meet his sister Theresa Líf."

Congratulations!