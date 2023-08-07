Headlines

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world's richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt are set to share screen space in the Hollywood spy action thriller Heart of Stone, which premieres on Netflix on August 11.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut in the Hollywood spy action thriller Heart of Stone in which she plays the negative character of Keya Dhawan. Gal Gadot plays the main protagonist Rachel Stone in the Tom Harper directorial, which will start streaming on Netflix on August 11.

In a recent interview for promotions of the upcoming film, the Wonder Woman actress shared that she felt 'connected' to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress the first time they met, listing down the similarities that they share. Gal also added that she is always there for her 'sister' and 'buddy' Alia.

Sharing the similarities that she and Alia share, Gal told Hindustan Times, "We share so much in common. From the very first time we met, I felt we connected. Not just because both of us are from different countries and English is not our native language and the culture we come from is very different, but she brings a lot of warmth with her. Also, a lot of, if I can say, cut the bullsh*t attitude. She's always blunt. For me, as an Israeli, it's delightful. You get what you see."

When asked if she has any advice for the Indian actress on how to navigate her career in Hollywood, the Red Notice actress stated, "I don't think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she's super ready. If she ever needs anything, she's my buddy, she's my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I'm always here for her".

Also starring Jamie Dornan and Matthias Schweighöfer, Heart of Stone's one-line summary reads, "Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart."

READ | Alia Bhatt talks about her 'short screen time' in Heart of Stone trailer: 'I feel at the end of the day....'

 

