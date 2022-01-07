Gal Gadot opens up on her viral 'Imagine' cover, admits it was ‘premature, in poor taste’

During the early months of the pandemic, actress Gal Gadot sparked outrage when she shared a video of herself and several actors singing Imagine by John Lennon. Gal was mocked for being insensitive and snobby, despite the fact that she claimed it was a gesture of unity. The actor has since stated in a recent interview that the video was in poor taste.

Gal shared a video on Instagram in March 2020 that included her singing Imagine alongside Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Zoe Kravitz, and Jamie Dornan. It was supposed to be a show of support for those fighting Covid-19, according to Gal.

“We are in this together, we will get through it together,” she had captioned the post. However, she received a lot of hate for it, with many people calling the video snobbish and tone-deaf.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Gal has opened up on the controversy. “With the whole Imagine controversy, it's funny. I was calling Kristen and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here (to the US) in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed,” she said.

The actor went on to say that making the video was both premature and in poor taste. “But it was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right,” she added.