Gabrielle Union to host 'Friends' table read with all-Black cast including Sterling K Brown, Uzo Aduba, others

As Friends 'The Pilot' episode completed 26 years on Tuesday, now Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson, and Jeremy Pope are set for an online Friends table read today. They are all getting together in re-imagining the Season 3 episode titled "The One Where No One’s Ready".

The hourlong "Zoom Where It Happens" event with an all-Black cast will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday that will be hosted by Gabrielle Union, who appeared in a 2001 episode the NBC sitcom. Salli Richardson-Whitfield is going to sit in the director's chair, Deadline reported.

As for the case, Sterling Brown will play the Ross character, Aduba will be Phoebe, Sampson will play Joey, Bathe will play Rachel, Pope will play Chandler, and Hinds will play Monica. The event is happening two weeks after a Zoom Where It Happens table read of The Golden Girls with an all-Black cast of Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard, and Sanaa Lathan.

The read will support When We All Vote, a "national, nonpartisan, nonprofit led by Michelle Obama whose mission is to change the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election".

Conducted on Zoom, this will be the first time when we will see Black actors reimagine a scene from "Friends". Recently, this also comes after another table read went viral after Friends star Jennifer Aniston reunited with ex-flame Brad Pitt at a fundraising table read for 1982s Fast Times at Ridgemont High along with Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, and Henry Golding.

The hour-long streaming event took place on the Facebook page for Penn’s nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and LiveXLive as well as the criminal justice reform group Reform Alliance.