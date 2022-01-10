‘Full House’ star Bob Saget passes away at 65

Bob Saget, the American comedian who made millions of people laugh as the star of ‘Full House’ on television in the 1980s and 1990s, was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday, according to the local sheriff. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives found no signs of foul-play or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted from its verified account.

The iconic Full House sitcom starred Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three daughters whose struggles to raise kids - with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey - constituted the core of the show.

It aired on ABC for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995. From 2016 through 2020, Netflix showed a sequel centring on one of Danny's children, DJ Tanner.

Saget, who was also a prominent host of America's Funniest Home Videos, had recently completed a nationwide tour. He tweeted just hours before his death to indicate how much fun he had doing a gig in Jacksonville.

Many stars took to their social media accounts to mourn the loss.

Ken Jeong wrote, “Everyone loved him in the community. EVERYONE. Really good guy like everyone says & if you did even a small favor for him he would be so grateful and appreciative even it wasn’t much. In tears typing this, he was that genuine and the world should know that. Love you”