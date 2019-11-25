'Frozen 2' Box Office Report Day 3: Disney's animated film makes 6 times the lifetime collection of first part in India

Disney's 3D computer-animated musical fantasy film Frozen 2 is a sure shot winner in India. The film like its first instalment is getting immense love from the masses especially kids. The film is centred around two royal queens of Arendelle, Elsa and Anna voiced by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell respectively. The movie got a decent opening in India by minting Rs 3.25 crore approx on Friday. Over the weekend it shined beautifully.

As per Box Office India, Frozen 2 minted about Rs 8.25 crore approx on Sunday which is better than the opening day and Saturday's collection. The weekend collection of Frozen 2 is six times better than the first instalment as reported by the trading website.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 3.25 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 6.75 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 8.25 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 18.25 crore approx

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Frozen2 is a success... Goes from strength to strength... Emerges big fav of kids/families... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Frozen [â‚¹ 2.8 cr] on *Day 1* itself... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 7.10 cr, Sun 8.65 cr. Total: â‚¹ 19.10 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: â‚¹ 22.74 cr."

Frozen 2 is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The film also has voiceovers by Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, CiarÃ¡n Hinds, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews and Jeremy Sisto.