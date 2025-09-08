Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Reem Shaikh at 23: Net worth, BMW car collection and journey from child artist to TV star

Jerusalem: Attackers shot civilians at bus stop; 5 killed, several injured, know what happened

Diabetes: Here’s how to manage blood sugar levels at work

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Aryan Khan did what Bollywood failed to achieve- Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman in one series; fans react

Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Mandya due to...

HIRE Act 2025: Proposed US outsource tax bill may ruin Indian IT sector, Delhi may lose $100 billion market

Want to gain weight? This simple 7-day diet plan can help

More bad news for South Africa after suffering worst ODI defeat vs England as Proteas face ICC punishment for...

From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you

Bihar SIR: SC asks EC to consider Aadhaar as document for identity of voter, but clarifies it's not...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Reem Shaikh at 23: Net worth, BMW car collection and journey from child artist to TV star

Reem Shaikh at 23: Net worth, BMW car collection and television journey

Jerusalem: Attackers shot civilians at bus stop; 5 killed, several injured, know what happened

Jerusalem: Attackers shot civilians at bus stop; 5 killed, several injured, know

Diabetes: Here’s how to manage blood sugar levels at work

Diabetes: Here’s how to manage blood sugar levels at work

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you

These Hollywood horror films are based on chilling real-life events, from haunted houses to true crime stories. Here are 7 highly rated movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 03:08 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

1. The Conjuring (2013)

Untitled-design-1Based on the real-life haunting of the Perron family in Rhode Island, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren documented strange occurrences in their farmhouse, inspiring this spine-chilling film.

2. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Untitled-design-2Inspired by the crimes of Ed Gein, a notorious murderer and body snatcher, the film created the terrifying character Leatherface and brought real-life horror to the big screen.

3. The Amityville Horror (1979)

Untitled-design-3The Lutz family moved into a house in Amityville, New York, where a mass murder had occurred a year earlier. They reported paranormal activity, forming the basis of this classic horror story.

4. The Exorcist (1973)

Untitled-design-4Loosely based on the 1949 exorcism case of a young boy known as 'Robbie Mannheim' in Maryland, the film dramatises real-life events that shocked the world and became legendary.

ALSO READ: With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films from the franchise

5. The Entity (1982)

Untitled-design-5Based on the experiences of Doris Bither in California, who claimed to be attacked by an invisible entity, the movie dramatises her terrifying encounters with the paranormal.

6. The Hills Have Eyes (1977)

Untitled-design-6Inspired by the legend of the Sawney Bean clan, a family of cannibals from 15th-century Scotland, the film portrays a terrifying story of survival against monstrous attackers.

7. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Untitled-design-7Freddy Krueger was inspired by mysterious deaths among Southeast Asian refugees who reportedly died in their sleep after experiencing terrifying nightmares, turning real fears into cinematic horror.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally
From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally
Amid job cuts, top expert issues BIG warning on AI: 'We're looking at world where...'
Amid job cuts, expert issues BIG warning on AI: 'We're looking at world...'
'Not allowed in....': Aly Goni breaks his silence after being criticised for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with Jasmin Bhasin
'Not allowed in....': Aly Goni breaks his silence after being criticised for...
Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy
Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight
Gujarat: Cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple breaks down, leaving 6 people dead
Gujarat: Cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple breaks down, 6 dead
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE