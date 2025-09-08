From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you

Reem Shaikh at 23: Net worth, BMW car collection and journey from child artist to TV star
HOLLYWOOD
These Hollywood horror films are based on chilling real-life events, from haunted houses to true crime stories. Here are 7 highly rated movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Based on the real-life haunting of the Perron family in Rhode Island, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren documented strange occurrences in their farmhouse, inspiring this spine-chilling film.
Inspired by the crimes of Ed Gein, a notorious murderer and body snatcher, the film created the terrifying character Leatherface and brought real-life horror to the big screen.
The Lutz family moved into a house in Amityville, New York, where a mass murder had occurred a year earlier. They reported paranormal activity, forming the basis of this classic horror story.
Loosely based on the 1949 exorcism case of a young boy known as 'Robbie Mannheim' in Maryland, the film dramatises real-life events that shocked the world and became legendary.
Based on the experiences of Doris Bither in California, who claimed to be attacked by an invisible entity, the movie dramatises her terrifying encounters with the paranormal.
Inspired by the legend of the Sawney Bean clan, a family of cannibals from 15th-century Scotland, the film portrays a terrifying story of survival against monstrous attackers.
Freddy Krueger was inspired by mysterious deaths among Southeast Asian refugees who reportedly died in their sleep after experiencing terrifying nightmares, turning real fears into cinematic horror.