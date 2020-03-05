Headlines

From 'Black Widow' to 'Eternals', Marvel Studios announces release date of Phase IV films

Centre further cuts subsidised rate of tomatoes in Delhi NCR and other cities; check new price here

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

ISSF World Championships: Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal triumph as India win Gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event

World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly backs Tilak Varma for India's no. 4 spot, says this

DNA TV show: Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander get closer to lunar touchdown, know details of India's moon mission

Centre further cuts subsidised rate of tomatoes in Delhi NCR and other cities; check new price here

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Hrithik Roshan goes shirtless, flaunts abs in before-after pics from vacation with Saba Azad, fans call him ‘hottest’

Hollywood

From 'Black Widow' to 'Eternals', Marvel Studios announces release date of Phase IV films

Marvel Studio announces line up of movies from Phase IV which are releasing in both 2020 and 2021

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 08:44 PM IST

After announcing movies from their phase IV, Marvel Studios India has announced the release date of the films. While a few of these movies are slated for 2020 release, most of them are up for 2021 release. 'Black Widow' is the movie that would hit the theatres first among the list.

Scarlett Johansson starring film 'Black Widow' is slated for April 30 release. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles. 'The Eternals' starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani is also slated for 2020 release. Directed by Chloé Zhao, 'Eternals' would release on November 6, 2020.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', featuring Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina in the lead roles, would release on February 12, 2021. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel. Benedict Cumberbatch-starring 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is slated for May 7, 2021 release. The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong in lead roles. Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love And Thunder' would be the last release in 2021. Directed by Taika Waititi, also starring Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi, the movie is slated for November 5, 2021 release.

While 'Black Widow' trailer has got people talking, 'The Eternals' has also been making buzz. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is expected to play a Bollywood actor in the movie. More so, he might also feature in a Bollywood number in 'The Eternals'.

