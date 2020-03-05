From 'Black Widow' to 'Eternals', Marvel Studios announces release date of Phase IV films

Marvel Studio announces line up of movies from Phase IV which are releasing in both 2020 and 2021

After announcing movies from their phase IV, Marvel Studios India has announced the release date of the films. While a few of these movies are slated for 2020 release, most of them are up for 2021 release. 'Black Widow' is the movie that would hit the theatres first among the list.

Scarlett Johansson starring film 'Black Widow' is slated for April 30 release. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles. 'The Eternals' starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani is also slated for 2020 release. Directed by Chloé Zhao, 'Eternals' would release on November 6, 2020.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', featuring Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina in the lead roles, would release on February 12, 2021. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel. Benedict Cumberbatch-starring 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is slated for May 7, 2021 release. The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong in lead roles. Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love And Thunder' would be the last release in 2021. Directed by Taika Waititi, also starring Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi, the movie is slated for November 5, 2021 release.

While 'Black Widow' trailer has got people talking, 'The Eternals' has also been making buzz. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is expected to play a Bollywood actor in the movie. More so, he might also feature in a Bollywood number in 'The Eternals'.