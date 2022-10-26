Friends star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing reveals why he broke up with Julia Roberts

Photo credit/Twitter

Matthew Perry aka Chandler from FRIENDS has revealed that he dated Julia Roberts in the 90s. According to Page Six, Matthew Perry broke up with her because he felt he would "never be good enough" for her!

Matthew Perry recently wrote a memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing wherein he mentioned about a lot many things including this particular anecdote.

He revealed that he broke up with Julia Roberts just two months after dating her. By the time Roberts made a cameo appearance on an episode of the popular sitcom, Matthew claims that he and the 54-year-old actress had already begun dating. However, things quickly went south.

Page Six has quoted Times UK for an excerpt that Matthew shared in the book - "Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me."He added that he felt like Julia Roberts was "slumming it" by "dating" him. "Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, and unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," he confessed.

Matthew added, he can’t "begin to describe the look of confusion on her face" when he said that he wanted to break up.