Friends actor Mike Hagerty aka Mr Treeger passes away at 67

Friends actor Mike Hagerty played Mr. Treeger, the superintendent of the apartment complex that the majority of the main cast lived in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

Credit: 80s_90slover/Instagram

Mike Hagerty, who featured in Friends as one of the character actors, is no more. As per Variety, Mike passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 67, the unfortunate news was shared by Bridget Everett, who played Mike's on-screen daughter in Somebody Somewhere, via her Instagram on Friday.

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed," Bridget's post read. The cause of the death is not known yet. 

Fans have been reacting to the unfortunate news.

Mike played Mr. Treeger, the superintendent of the apartment complex that the majority of the main cast lived in. He was also a main cast member on Fox's The George Carlin Show and on HBO's Lucky Louie. (With inputs from ANI)

