Friends actor Mike Hagerty aka Mr Treeger passes away at 67

Mike Hagerty, who featured in Friends as one of the character actors, is no more. As per Variety, Mike passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 67, the unfortunate news was shared by Bridget Everett, who played Mike's on-screen daughter in Somebody Somewhere, via her Instagram on Friday.

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed," Bridget's post read. The cause of the death is not known yet.

Fans have been reacting to the unfortunate news.

Everyone out here talking about Mike Hagerty from "Friends" but i'll always remember him from Inspector Gadget (1999) #MikeHagerty #RIP pic.twitter.com/1o9E4sbJLf May 7, 2022

Really sad to hear about #MikeHagerty dying. If you haven't watched #SomebodySomewhere yet, you must. It always takes me back to #Kansas pic.twitter.com/5egXTzgUIq — Taylor Cole Miller (@taycole) May 7, 2022

Mike played Mr. Treeger, the superintendent of the apartment complex that the majority of the main cast lived in. He was also a main cast member on Fox's The George Carlin Show and on HBO's Lucky Louie. (With inputs from ANI)