'Find something beautiful': Gigi Hadid opens up on life lessons post split with Zayn Malik

Model Gigi Hadid has spoken up about the life lessons she's learned after her dramatic break-up with Zayn Malik in October in her first interview since then.

Following a disagreement between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid in October, Gigi and Zayn called it quits after six years together. Zayn allegedly 'struck' Yolanda at the family's house outside of Philadelphia in October, according to reports. Gigi and Zayn started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020.

In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Gigi discussed what 2021 taught her. "I've been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there's something hard, find something beautiful in it," she said.

Despite first claiming that the rumours of him hitting Yolanda were "false allegations," Zayn opted not to fight the charges. In a statement on Twitter, he wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn allegedly swore at Yolanda and "grabbed and shoved" her into a dresser, according to court records obtained by the PA news agency. Later, the musician entered a not guilty plea to four counts of harassment.