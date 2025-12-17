FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HOLLYWOOD

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele's son Nick Reiner likely to face death penalty over parents' murder charges

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon at around 3:40 p.m. Shortly after, People magazine reported that multiple family members had alleged that Nick Reiner was responsible for the killings.

Aman Wadhwa

Dec 17, 2025

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele's son Nick Reiner likely to face death penalty over parents' murder charges
Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Nick Reiner, the son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, has been charged with the murder of his parents, reported Variety. As per the report, the 32-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder for killing the Reiner couple at their Brentwood residence. The charges carry a maximum life sentence without parole or even a death penalty, stated Nathan Hochman, the Los Angeles district attorney. It also claimed that a knife was used to commit the murders.

"Prosecuting these cases involving family members are some of the most challenging and most heart-wrenching cases that this office faces because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes involved," Hochman said during the press conference, as quoted by Variety. Hochman explained that the charges include the "special circumstances" of multiple murders, making the crime potentially eligible for the death penalty. A decision is yet to be taken regarding the pursuit of the death penalty for Nick Reiner.

Nick Reiner was arrested Sunday at 9:15 p.m. and booked on Monday at 5:04 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department online records, as per the outlet. Bail for Nick was initially set at USD 4 million but was later revoked. Jail records show that he is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles, as per the outlet.

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon at around 3:40 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department said at the time that their deaths were being investigated as a homicide, but had not identified a suspect, and no one had been detained. 

The Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday night that a member of the Reiner family was being questioned by police. Shortly after, People magazine reported that multiple family members had alleged that Nick Reiner was responsible for the killings.

Rob and Michele Reiner are also survived by two other children, son Jake Reiner, who was formerly a local news reporter for KCAL Los Angeles, and daughter Romy. Rob Reiner also adopted a daughter, Tracy Reiner, during his marriage to actress and director Penny Marshall, according to Variety. (With inputs from ANI)

