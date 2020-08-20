'Feel lucky that I had the chance to fall in love': Cole Sprouse confirms split from Lili Reinhart in touching tribute

Cole Sprouse took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and confirmed his split from his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart. Cole said that the pair who stars as Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones in Riverdale, initially separated back in January, before they chose to call time on the romance completely in March.

He wrote, "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love."

He further added, "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter. Also, her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks, guys." In the past too, the dashing couple parted ways last summer before getting back together, announcing their relationship with a cover shoot for W magazine. Cole and Lili first started dating in 2017, but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship in public. Cole spoke to People magazine last year and had said, "Because whether you dismiss those rumours or whether you encourage those rumours, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry. So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours."