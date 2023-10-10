Headlines

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

Lior Raz, star of global hit Fauda, took part in an extraction mission to save 12 families from an Israel town being bombed by Hamas.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine War, there are several civilians stuck in the middle of the war zone from both sides. On Tuesday, Israeli actor Lior Raz, best known for starring in the global hit Fauda, shared a video of himself from the warzone, evading exploding bombs in a mission to extract trapped families. The video, and Riaz’s gesture, has been appreciated by fans.

The Israel-Palestine conflict escalated into a full-blown war last week after extremist group Hamas attacked several Israeli citizens. In retaliation, Israel has launched a full blown offensive on Gaza. On Tuesday, Lior Raz shared a video of himself from a town in south Israel. The video, clicked in the selfie format, shows Lior Raz and another individual, hidden behind a wall as explosions can be heard in the background. As the camera pans up, a bomb purportedly from Hamas can be seen travelling in the opposite direction in the sky not far from where the two are. The video ends with the two relieved men looking at the camera.

The actor and screenwriter wrote alongside, “Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave "brothers in arms" volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the  population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families.” Many fans applauded Riaz’s gesture. One wrote, “For me, you are the first reel hero who is a real hero.” Another commented, “It’s not often that art intersects with life in such a visceral way. Thank you for your bravery. Be safe.”

The brothers in arms, also known as Achim Laneshek, is a voluntary organisation of reserve men and women from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) who operate in the warzone as support to the Israeli military. Lior Raz, often called the Israeli James Bond, is best known for playing Doron Kabilio in Fauda. The 51-year-old was a commando in the elite undercover counter-terrorism unit known as Sayeret Duvdevan and served in the reserves for 20 years.

