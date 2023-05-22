Fast X box office collection day 3: Vin Diesel film mints $319 million worldwide, Rs 60 crore in India in first weekend

Vin Diesel in Fast X

Fast X, the tenth instalment in the main series of the Fast and Furious franchise, has opened very strongly at the global box office. The Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, John Cena-starrer did not fare too well with the critics’ reviews but the audiences have seemed to disregard that. The film has already crossed $300 million worldwide and Rs 50 crore net in India in just three days.

As per Box Office Mojo, though the final numbers are yet to arrive, Fast X is projected to earn $319 million worldwide from its opening weekend. This is the second-highest opening weekend for any film this year, behind only The Super Mario Bros Movie, which had grossed $380 million but over an extended, five-day weekend. Given its current trend, trade experts are predicting Fast X could aim for the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Bulk of Fast X’s earnings have been from the overseas market and not North America, as the case usually is. In the North American market, Fast X has earned $67 million in the first three days, slightly lower than its predecessor F9’s $70 million haul from 2019. But overseas, it has been a resounding success, minting $252 million. China, in particular, has been a strong market for the film, where it has earned a whopping $78 million in its opening weekend.

Fast X has done well in India as well in both the English and the dubbed versions. A Sacnilk report says that the film has earned Rs 60 crore net (Rs 71 crore gross) in its opening weekend. The film should aim for a Rs 150-crore lifetime haul in India, a healthy number for any Hollywood title.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X stars Vin Diesel alng with a strong ensemble cast featuring Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron.