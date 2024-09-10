Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson arrested in Georgia, details inside

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Israeli company to launch....

Paris Paralympics 2024: Govt announces whopping prize money for Indian medallists; gold winners to get Rs...

India’s most bankable actor has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir, Rajini

Meet man, who cracked UPSC twice, has 20 degrees, resigned as IAS officer due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson arrested in Georgia, details inside

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson arrested in Georgia, details inside

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Israeli company to launch....

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Israeli company to launch....

Paris Paralympics 2024: Govt announces whopping prize money for Indian medallists; gold winners to get Rs...

Paris Paralympics 2024: Govt announces whopping prize money for Indian medallists; gold winners to get Rs...

7 animals with more than one heart

7 animals with more than one heart

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

India’s most bankable actor has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir, Rajini

India’s most bankable actor has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir, Rajini

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson arrested in Georgia, details inside

Tyrese Gibson had appeared in Fulton County Superior Court on Monday for the latest hearing in his ongoing battle with Lee, with whom he shares a daughter, Soraya.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 07:43 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson arrested in Georgia, details inside
Tyrese Gibson
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson was arrested after failing to pay child support money to his ex-wife Samantha Lee. The Fast & Furious franchise star, who was later released in Georgia, was held in contempt of court after a hearing where he was ordered to pay upwards of USD 73,000 to his former partner by a judge to avoid jail time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor had appeared in Fulton County Superior Court on Monday for the latest hearing in his ongoing battle with Lee, with whom he shares a daughter, Soraya. Gibson was ordered to pay USD 10,690 a month in child support in April 2023.

After judge Kevin Farmer held him in contempt over his non-payment, Gibson was seen being handcuffed in court and then removed by a bailiff. Earlier, Farmer had given an opportunity to the 45-year-old actor to avoid jail time if he pays USD 73,525.73 within 48 hours. This included USD 7,500 in legal fees paid by Lee.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Gibson had implied that his arrest might be imminent, while criticising Farmer and the family court system.“Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer (collusion)," Gibson wrote in the now-deleted post.

“It’s pretty clear that they hate my guts, but I must remind them and everything about my life and my success. I’ve worked my a** off since I was 14 years old to get here. #FamilyLawCourts are the WORST TOWARDS FATHERS (sic)," he wrote.

Gibson and Lee were married in 2017 and their daughter Soraya was born in October 2018. In December 2020, the couple announced their separation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ukraine envoy provides big update on President Zelenskyy's visit to India, says, 'maybe by the end of...'

Ukraine envoy provides big update on President Zelenskyy's visit to India, says, 'maybe by the end of...'

Revealed: Price of new Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max in India

Revealed: Price of new Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max in India

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

Meet actor who holds record of doing 35 films in one year, owns cars worth Rs 100 crore; not Akshay, Amitabh, Govinda

Meet actor who holds record of doing 35 films in one year, owns cars worth Rs 100 crore; not Akshay, Amitabh, Govinda

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement