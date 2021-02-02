Farmers Protest: Pop icon Rihanna reacts to internet shutdown in parts of India

International pop icon, songstress Rihanna on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to react to the news of farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the Central government's agricultural laws.

While condemning the internet shutdown, a measure applied by the Union goverment to cripple the movement, the Hollywood star Rihanna tweeted about the farmers' protest, asking, "Why aren't we talking about this?" while quote-tweeting a news report about the internet shutdown at the protest sites.

For the unversed, the Union Home Affairs Ministry on Monday extended temporarily suspension of internet services till February 2 at Delhi's -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders to maintain law and order amid the farmers' protest against the newly-enacted farm laws.

According to the Home Ministry order, "In exercise of powers conferred under sub rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017), and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of Internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri and their adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory from 11 pm on January 31 to 11 pm on February 2."

On Monday, the police officials also fenced the Delhi border near Ghazipur with the barbed wires to stop the protesting farmers entering the national capital from the Uttar Pradesh.

The police also deployed heavy security at the Ghazipur protest site.

Earlier, the government had decided to suspend the internet services for two days between January 29 to January 31.

The development comes against the backdrop of two recent incidents of violence within a week -- mayhem during the January 26 farmers' tractor rally, and the clash between protesting famers and local residents at Singhu border on Friday.

The police carried out a baton charge and fired teargas shells following the clash on Friday over the locals' demand to clear the roads which have been closed for the last two months as the farmers are camping there to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

The farmers and the locals also pelted stones at each other.

On January 26, after the violent clashes in several parts of Delhi, the Internet services were temporarily suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure.

The Delhi Police has registered several cases in connection with the Republic Day violence.