Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore review: Twitter calls it best installment

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been one of the most-awaited films of this year, and finally the third part of the Harry Potter spin-off series has been released with positive responses. Several users shared their experience of witnessing the epic battle of Dumbledore against Gellert Grindelwald's army, and they had gone gaga over the film. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Before jotting down the reviews, let's take a look at the trailer

The movie has opened with an overwhelming response. A user called it the best instalment from the series, "#SecretsOfDumbledore is definitely the best #FantasticBeasts sequel so far. Story is more engaging, tighter & pace is much better. Also does better job of blending Harry Potter details into this story. Jude Law & Mads Mikkelsen are reason enough to watch this - they’re perfect." While another user added, "#FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore is just so emotionally satisfying after the second viewing. I would recommend not only seeing it a second time but going to see it at IMAX or the biggest screen possible. Just enchanting. The magic is on point." One netizen added, "Enjoyed FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE...mostly. It's beyond thinly stretched and it is a bit scattershot at times, but the second half brings it together nicely. The final act is actually kind of beautiful. A massive improvement on the previous one. #FantasticBeasts." Another netizen mentioned that she missed Johnny Deep and said, "Well THIS critic disagrees. Mads was ok but his performance was bland. Every scene he was in, I sat there wishing it was Johnny Depp instead. Mads is great in many roles. But this one… no."

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and it's the 11th instalment in the wizarding universe.