Fans unite to ask Disney to rehire James Gunn for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

Months after Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn was fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise by Disney Studios, fans demanded his rehiring.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a digital billboard which read "Save the Galaxy: James Gunn for Vol. 3" popped up in California, near Disneyland, in support of the filmmaker.

A group of Gunn's fans also created a website, RehireJamesGunn.com, and paid a sum of $4,000 (Approx INR 2.96 lakh) to run the digital billboard, which will display the message till November 25.

An online campaign has also been started by a group of fans who vouched in favour of Gunn.

29-year-old Giuseppe Cincinnato, a chef by profession and the man behind the campaign said that such an initiative was undertaken to show that the outrage was not confined to the online space.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he said that everyone loves Gunn as many have seen him mature over the years as a filmmaker.

Disney studios fired Gunn on July 20 after the filmmaker's old tweets that joked about rape and paedophilia resurfaced.

Following Gunn's firing, Dave Bautista, along with many other celebrities including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and other Guardians of the Galaxy stars, came out in support of the director. They even signed an open letter to rehire the director for the project.