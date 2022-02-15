Fans share proof of Tom Cruise as 'Superior Iron Man' in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

After the official teaser for the second Doctor Stange film was attached with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Marvel Studios finally dropped the official trailer for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' on February 14, Monday. The film follows the events of the recent Spidey flick in which Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange accidentally opened the multiverse through his spell at the request of Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

The MCU fans have broken down the trailer into bits and pieces and have shared multiple proofs indicating that Tom Cruise might star as the famous antagonist 'Superior Iron Man' in the film. As a flaming figure is seen in the trailer for a blink-and-miss appearance, fans took to Twitter to share their theories regarding the character pointing out the 'Mission Impossible' star's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As one Twitter user shared the fan-made photo of Tom Cruise and visuals from the trailer, he wrote, "I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots". These visuals show Doctor Strange in handcuffs being taken by the Ultron robots, taking us back to the 2015 film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.

I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/ySa1RHnnYN — Dainéil Ó Corra (@ua_Corra) February 14, 2022

I'm gonna loose my mind if we see Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/n1a6aY9agF — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) February 14, 2022

Sharing 'Superior Iron-Man' photos from comics, one user wrote, "So my thinking is that Tom Cruise’s will be Superior Iron Man, one who managed to perfect the Ultron program and has it under his control."

So my thinking is that Tom Cruise’s will be Superior Iron Man, one who managed to perfect the Ultron program and has it under his control pic.twitter.com/zkJdkmwoo4 — Bork (@BorkEternal) February 14, 2022

Tom Cruise was rumoured to be attached to the sequel of 'Doctor Strange' when some leaked pictures circulated on social media earlier this month in which the actor was seen standing in front of a green screen in a studio room. Some people had claimed that the pictures were fake and not real.

The audience needs to wait till May 6 to confirm these theories when the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will open at the global box office. Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams also star in the American superhero film directed by Sam Raimi who helmed the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire.