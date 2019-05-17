Fans lose their calm after knowing Robert Pattinson could be next Batman

Robert Pattinson, most remembered for his role as Edward Cullen from Twilight, a vampire, might play the next Batman after Ben Affleck, Christian Bale and George Clooney. He is likely to appear in Matt Reeves' latest superhero film The Batman, confirms Variety and Hollywood Life.

While Variety exclusively informed that negotiations are on that Robert Pattinson might play Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film, Hollywood Life went on to confirm the same. They also exclusively reported that The Batman is 95% Robert's film. Another name to pop up along with Robert's is Nicholas Hoult's.

On learning about the event, Twitter could not keep calm. They at first could not believe that Batman could have a replacement. Post that, their second though was - how can a vampire become batman!? The troll police, of course, was at work and started sharing memes about how was this even possible.

Here, take a look at some of the memes:

Who in the right mind decided that the guy from Twilight would be batman???? Is this to gain a female audience? There are so many better options... pic.twitter.com/dp2oeoD3ak — Justin (@justin21633587) May 17, 2019

Well its already ruined, is a troll casting the actors since Bale stopped? #batman #wtfock https://t.co/DRnINWcBQR — II MetalizeR II (@TheMetalizer) May 17, 2019

He was the best !! Batman pic.twitter.com/ew6uFh0U0s — (@fantasticoz00) May 17, 2019

Anyone who thinks Robert Pattinson would make a good Batman doesn’t know anything about the character. — Light Tan Iverson (@tosuffer27) May 17, 2019

"Will you sign my petition to remake Season 8 of #GameOfThrones without Robert Pattinson as Batman?" pic.twitter.com/nrlVl4WP16 — A Quinn Martin Production (@FubsyShabaroon) May 17, 2019

In case Robert is finalized as The Batman, he would be the youngest actor to play Batman. The movie is slated for June 25, 2021 release. Apart from The Batman (if it happens), Pattinson will appear in four films, namely Claire Denis’ High Life, Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, which will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival, The King and Waiting for the Barbarians.