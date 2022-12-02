Fall: 47 Meters Down producer hit survival thriller to release in India on December 9

Fall

Fall, a survival film from the producers of 47 Meters Down, is all about a heart-pounding horror experience that is set 2,000 feet above the ground, and it's arriving in India on December 9. The movie revolves around best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) whose lives are all about conquering fears and pushing limits.

Their love for thrill and adventure lands them on top of a remote and abandoned radio tower, which is 2,000 feet above the ground. Once up, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Becky and Hunter have expert climbing skills, which will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller.

Watch the trailer

Interestingly, Fall was to be made into a short film. It was an idea hatched by British-born, L.A.-based writer-director Scott Mann (Heist) and his regular co-writer Jonathan Frank (The Tournament) in response to a production company’s call for experiential shorts. But things took a different turn and got made into a feature film. And the audience isn't complaining.

Co-starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the movie earned a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score. After raking in Rs 150 crore gross box office around the world, it's set to make its India journey.

Sunil Udhani, Country Head of Multivision Multimedia India Pvt Ltd said that Fall is a super suspenseful thriller with a great plot, full of twists and turns. He had goosebumps while watching the movie and he's pretty sure the Indian audience will love this roller coaster ride on big screens.