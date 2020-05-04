'Extraction': Chris Hemsworth-Randeep Hooda's rehearsal for fighting sequence is right dose for moody Monday

Treating all Extraction fans with a little extra dose of action, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday shared a rehearsal video featuring himself and Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth. The video is from a rehearsal for an action sequence of Netflix's action-thriller flick Extraction.

The clip features both Hooda and Hemsworth in high-energy mode while rehearsing the scene in which they are seen fighting against each other. The video was originally shared by the director of the film Sam Hargrave and Hooda later re-posted it on his Instagram profile.

"You perform how you practice. @randeephooda and @chrishemsworth putting in the rehearsal time for #Extraction @netflixfilm @netflixfilm," Hargrave wrote in the caption.

The film that marks Highway actor's debut on the online video streaming platform Netflix has been largely shot in India. Besides Hooda, the film features several other Indian actors including Pankaj Tripathi. Produced by Russo brothers, the film was released on Netflix on April 24 and has been receiving good response from fans.

Earlier while talking about shooting for the film, Randeep had said in a video, "It is a great opportunity for the world to see India." Speaking about his character, Randeep had earlier told PTI, "My character, as they say, is the wrecking ball. He is responsible for Chris and other characters’ involvement. His people don’t have the money so he feels that we will just give them the job and when it’s time to pay, he will just whack them out and take the boy home."