Expend4bles: Tony Jaa, 50 Cent join Sylvester Stallone's gang; Jason Statham-Megan Fox's seductive fight impresses fans

Still of Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone from Expendables 4 trailer

Sylvester Stallone is back with his group of badass mercenaries, the Expendables, with the fourth instalment of the series- Expend4bles. The official trailer of Expendables 4 is out, and it has everything a die-hard fan of the series craves about. Sylvester returns as the mercenary group head Barney Ross, and he assembles his team to save the world from 'World War III'.

Apart from Ross' core team which includes, Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, and Randy Couture as Toll Road, the gang has new recruits including the celebrated martial artists Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais (known for The Raid franchise) with rapper 50 Cent, and Megan Fox.

Previous stars of the franchise, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, Harrison Ford, and Bruce Willis won't appear in this film.

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was uploaded by Lionsgate Pictures, fans of the franchise shared their excitement about watching their favourite action hereos back. Also, Jason and Megan's sizzling chemistry impressed the masses. An internet user wrote, "Iko Uwais and Tony Jaa are epic additions to the franchise!!! Hope they can be utilized to their fullest." Another internet user wrote, "I'm sure they won't waste Iko Uwais in a few short fist fights like all Hollywood productions instead of fully utilizing him." All legends is one movie." Another fan wrote, "Megan Fox is like the cherry on the cake in this trailer." Another fan wrote, "Bang ON!! that's what I was expecting. Also, Statham and Fox's fight scene is too hot to handle."

Expend4bles is the fourth instalment in the action-thriller series that was started with The Expendables (2012). After the success of first instalment, the second part, The Expendables 2 was released in 2012 and become a bigger success in the series. The third instalment, The Expendables 3- (2014) fell short of the high expectations, and it underperformed at the box office.