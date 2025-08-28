Exclusive | Naveen Kasturia on Salakaar, breaking the stereotype from comedy, facing rejection in film industry: 'There have been times when..'

After making a mark in comedy and drama series, Naveen Kasturia, joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction after the release of his latest action espionage thriller, Salakaar.

Actor Naveen Kasturia, popularly known for his stint in comedy and drama shows and movies, including TVF Pitchers, Aspirants, Kota Factory 2, Sulemani Keeda, Thinkistan, and Waah Zindagi, have finally broken from the stereotype and debuted in an action espionage thriller, Salakaar. Amid the positive response to Kabir Sadanand's directorial, Naveen joins DNA India for a quick chat, sharing his reaction to the show and his career trajectory. Excerpts from the conversation.

Q. How do you look upon the response of Salakaar? Has it given you a new lease on your career?

A: I’m genuinely very happy with the kind of response Salakaar has received so far. The love and appreciation from the audience mean a lot to me, but I believe it’s still early to say anything definitive. The show has only just released, and while the initial feedback has been really positive, I’d like to give it some time before understanding what its real impact on my career will be.

Q. It was a delightful surprise to see you in an action-packed series. Do you think you’ve been fully utilised, or do you feel boxed into a particular category?

A: Fully utilised? No, yaar, I have just started. I am sure there are many shades, many characters within me that are still waiting to come out. I don’t feel like I’ve done a lot of work so far - at least not enough to define me or put me into any particular box. Yes, a few of my characters have connected with the audience and become popular, and I’m grateful for that recognition. But deep down, I know there’s so much more I want to explore, experiment with, so many genres I haven’t touched, and so many emotions I haven’t portrayed yet.

Q. Did you ever face rejection, saying you don't have the look of being a serious guy in an action series or movie?

A: Not directly to my face, but I’m quite certain I have. I mean, it's the field of facing rejections. Everybody has. I mean, you can't crack every audition. There have been times when I auditioned for action-based series and wasn’t able to crack them. I’ve realised it’s all part of the process. In this industry, rejection isn’t limited to one genre - I’ve faced it for various kinds of roles, not just action. That’s the nature of our job as actors: you put yourself out there, and sometimes you fit the vision, sometimes you don’t.

Also read: 'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive