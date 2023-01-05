Search icon
Evil Dead Rise trailer: Revamped version of Sam Raimi's classic horror is not for faint hearted

Evil Dead Rise can be a clutter-breaker in the horror genre, as audiences are bored with tried and tested formulaic films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

Evil Dead Rise trailer: Revamped version of Sam Raimi's classic horror is not for faint hearted
Evil Dead Rise

The cult horror classic Evil Dead returns to give you spooky, sleepless nights with its revamped version, Evil Dead Rise. The first trailer of the rebooted version of Sam Raimi's classic has finally arrived, and it is not for the faint-hearted. 

Warner Bros dropped the Red Band theatrical trailer of the film on YouTube. The 2.41 minutes trailer has left horror fans thrilled, amazed, and terrified for good. This film is a spiritual successor to the 1981 cult flick. The basic plot is based on a family, who finds the dreadful book of the dead. The forbidden words from the book get their voice, and all hell breaks loose. The family gets hunted by an army of evil, and it just keeps getting scarier with every passing frame. 

Here's the trailer

Soon after the trailer got surfaced, netizens expressed their excitement to watch the film. A user wrote, "I rewatched Evil Dead (2013) yesterday, and I noticed after the plot was revealed, the horror was back to back literally one scene after another was horror, gore and evil! For some reason I only noticed this yesterday, and it was so thrilling. I can imagine the experience the audience would've had in theatres, CRAZY! Excited for another chapter of the Evil Dead Universe." Another user wrote, "This looks really good!   This is the kind of stuff we want from the new Exorcist trilogy too.  I really want them to get it right and make it absolutely terrifying but I don’t know if David Gordon green is capable of producing terror the likes of Evil Dead.  Can’t wait to see this one!" 

Evil Dead Rise is the fourth installment of the horror franchise. The first film Evil Dead (1981) was a super successful low-budget adventure, that went on to gain cult status. The franchise was followed by Evil Dead II (1987), Army of Darkness (1992), and Evil Dead (2013). Evil Dead Rise will hit cinemas on April 21, 2023

