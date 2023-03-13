Everything Everywhere All At Once OTT release: When and where to watch Oscars 2023's biggest winner

Everything Everywhere All At Once-Sony LIV

95TH Academy Awards appeared to be a special night for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis and helmed by Daniel Kwan, and Daniel Scheinert as they won 7 Oscars becoming one of the most awarded movies. The movie was released on September 16, 2022, and is now available on the OTT platform Sony LIV.

On Monday, after the big win, Sony LIV took to their Instagram and announced the OTT release of the Oscar-winning movie. While congratulating the team for the win, Sony LIV wrote, “Honoured with 7 incredible wins at the 95th Academy Awards. Heartiest congratulation to #MichelleYeoh for winning Best Actress, #KeHuyQuan for winning Best Supporting Actor, #JamieLee Curtis for winning Best Supporting Actress, #PaulRogers for winning Best Film Editing, #DanielKwan#DanielScheinert for winning Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture. #EverythingEverywhereAllAt Once streaming now on Sony LIV”

The movie follows the story of Evelyn, a laundromat owner who attempts to save the multiverse from its greatest threat with the help of her alternative versions of herself from parallel universes. Evelyn is dealing with her unsteady laundromat business being on the verge of failure, her marriage to a wimpy husband, Waymond, and broken relationships with her judgmental father and her daughter Joy while preparing herself for the impersonal IRS auditor, Deirdre.

The movie bagged a total of 7 Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Michelle Yeoh won the Oscars for Best Actress and became the first Asian actress to achieve this milestone. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Oscars for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. Key Huy Quan won in the category of Best Supporting Actor and Jamie Lee Curtis took home her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The film also won in the category of Best Film Editing.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is now available online on the OTT platform Sony LIV for people to watch from the comfort of their homes. However, you need to subscribe to the OTT platform to watch the movie.