Evan Rachel Wood names ex-fiance Marilyn Manson as her 'abuser', singer denies all allegations

Four women Ashley Walters, Gabriella aka SourGirrrl, Sarah McNeilly and Ashley Lindsay Morgan also came forward and accused Marilyn Manson of abuse.

On February 1, 2021, Hollywood actor Evan Rachel Wood took to her Instagram page and shared a statement naming her abuser. The actor called out her ex-fiance and American singer-songwriter Brian Hugh Warner aka Marilyn Manson as the one who abused her for years. Soon after that, many women came forward and shared their horrific stories of getting abused by Marilyn. Evan shared the women, namely Ashley Walters, Gabriella aka SourGirrrl, Sarah McNeilly and Ashley Lindsay Morgan's stories on her Instagram story.

Wood's statement read as "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

She added, "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Check out the post below:

On February 2, 2021, Marilyn broke his silence and denied all allegations against him. He wrote on his Instagram page, "Obviously, my art and my life have been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Here's the post:

However, BBC had received a statement from Manson's rep which read as "There are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson. Unfortunately, we live in a time where people believe what they read on the internet and feel free to say what they want with no actual evidence. The effects can be catastrophic and promoting non-fact-based information is wholly irresponsible."

The rep added, "All we can try and do, as the media and individuals, is to use facts and truth and not hide behind gossip and conjecture to further our own agendas."