Hollywood

Euphoria star Angus Cloud passes away at 25

HBO television series Euphoria star Angus Cloud passes away at 25.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

One of the rising stars of Hollywood, Angus Cloud best known for his role in television series Euphoria, has passed away at the age of 25. His family confirmed the news. 

His family wrote, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Angus’ family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways." The family also noted that Angus’ father died just one week ago, and Angus “intensely struggled with this loss.”

They added, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
 
The statement continued, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.” 

 HBO also took to their Instagram and mourned the death of the actor and while sharing his picture, wrote, “HBO mourned Angus’ death on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and writing, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

According to TMZ, Police responded to a 911 call from Angus’ mother who reported a ‘possible overdose’ and said her son didn’t have a pulse. A source close to the family also said that Angus has been suffering from severe suicidal thoughts. Meanwhile, the Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt said that the patient was determined to be already deceased.

Angus Cloud was best known for his portrayal as Fezco in the HBO television series Euphoria. The actor has also essayed the role of Walker in the comedy-drama film North Hollywood. Some of his other works include The Line, Freaky Tales and Your Lucky Day among others. 

