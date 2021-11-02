‘Eternals’ star Richard Madden says 'Priyanka Chopra would make an awesome Marvel superhero'

Scottish actor Richard Madden, who is portraying Ikaris in the upcoming film ‘Eternals’, thinks that his ‘Citadel’ co-star Priyanka Chopra will be an awesome Marvel superhero. In a recent interview, Richard called Priyanka Chopra ‘a wonderfully talented actress.’

Undoubtedly, Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who is ruling the world with her talent, is one of the finest actresses that we have. Her co-star Richard Madden also thinks the same, and his recent interview is the proof. While speaking to PinkVilla, the Scottish actor stated, “She'd (Priyanka Chopra) make an awesome Marvel superhero. She's a wonderfully talented actress and she's beautiful and she's so strong and I think she would absolutely nail it. Who knows, we'll see her as an Eternal one day.”

'The Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden, who will be making his Hollywood debut with ‘Eternals’, has been busy filming ‘Citadel’ with Priyanka since earlier this year.

Filmmaker Joe Russo, who is one of the executive producers of the Amazon Prime Video series, had also talked about Priyanka earlier this year. While speaking to Indianexpress.com, the director praised Pee Cee and said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

The former Miss World Priyanka Chopra had started her international career with ‘Quantico’, an American Drama. However, it ended after three seasons. She was then seen in ‘Baywatch’ which starred Dwayne Johnson in the lead.

Priyanka has a number of international projects in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, with Keanu Reeves. While expressing her excitement about the same, Priyanka took to Instagram and wrote, "They had me at 'Neo and Trinity are back'! The Matrix trilogy defined my generation of cinema. It was the gold standard' something we all role played and referenced all our lives. So, here I am' a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is THE Matrix!. Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. "

She added, "If you're a fan of the franchise, you'll know that 'Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is'... so just give in. The Matrix is different things to different people and having got a glimpse of what's coming, I would love to hear your thoughts!."

Also, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s movies ‘Jee Le Zara' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.