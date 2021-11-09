'Eternals' Box Office: Film collects $161.7 million globally on first weekend

Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ is playing in several major markets, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico, and Australia.

Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ soared to the top of the U.S. weekend box-office, making a $71-million debut, and added another $90.7 million internationally, bringing its global haul to an impressive $161.7 million, reports ‘Variety’.

The film is playing in several major markets, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico, and Australia. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar have banned the movie because of its portrayal of gay love.Analysts, however, point out that the superhero film’s first weekend collections in the United States fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the movie debuting at $75 million to $80 million.

“That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted ‘Eternals’ results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of God-like extra-terrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations,” comments ‘Variety’, pointing out that Marvel has in the past “successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them.”‘Eternals’, as reported here earlier, has the ignominious distinction of being the only Marvel movie to draw a ‘rotten’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with only 47 percent of the reviews marked as positive.

The movie, which has been hailed for its inclusivity, scored the fourth-best opening weekend for any movie during the pandemic era, sliding in behind Marvel’s own ‘Black Widow’ ($80.3 million) and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ ($75.3 million) as well as ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ ($90 million), which was made by Sony but based on a Marvel comic creation.Meanwhile, actor Richard Madden, who plays the superhero Ikaris in ‘The Eternals’, who is actually over 20,000 years old in the comic books, says he loved the opportunity to take on a very different character.He told HeyUGuys.com, “In this piece, the lure for me I found was, ‘Do you want to play someone that’s five, seven thousand years old?’”

“As an actor, you never really get to do that. Not a lot of characters are seven thousand years old – I’m sure there's some vampires out there that are, but oftentimes we don’t get to play characters that old,” he stated