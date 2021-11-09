'Eternals' Box Office: Film collects $161.7 million globally on first weekend

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

'Eternals' Box Office: Film collects $161.7 million globally on first weekend

Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ is playing in several major markets, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico, and Australia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 08:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ soared to the top of the U.S. weekend box-office, making a $71-million debut, and added another $90.7 million internationally, bringing its global haul to an impressive $161.7 million, reports ‘Variety’.

The film is playing in several major markets, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico, and Australia. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar have banned the movie because of its portrayal of gay love.Analysts, however, point out that the superhero film’s first weekend collections in the United States fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the movie debuting at $75 million to $80 million.

“That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted ‘Eternals’ results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of God-like extra-terrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations,” comments ‘Variety’, pointing out that Marvel has in the past “successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them.”‘Eternals’, as reported here earlier, has the ignominious distinction of being the only Marvel movie to draw a ‘rotten’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with only 47 percent of the reviews marked as positive.

The movie, which has been hailed for its inclusivity, scored the fourth-best opening weekend for any movie during the pandemic era, sliding in behind Marvel’s own ‘Black Widow’ ($80.3 million) and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ ($75.3 million) as well as ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ ($90 million), which was made by Sony but based on a Marvel comic creation.Meanwhile, actor Richard Madden, who plays the superhero Ikaris in ‘The Eternals’, who is actually over 20,000 years old in the comic books, says he loved the opportunity to take on a very different character.He told HeyUGuys.com, “In this piece, the lure for me I found was, ‘Do you want to play someone that’s five, seven thousand years old?’”
“As an actor, you never really get to do that. Not a lot of characters are seven thousand years old – I’m sure there's some vampires out there that are, but oftentimes we don’t get to play characters that old,” he stated 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Lashkar commander Uzair Khan killed in Anantnag encounter; 7-day operation finally ends

Manipur horror: 10-year-old son only witness to soldier father’s kidnapping, recounts shocking ordeal

5 workout mistakes that may increase heart attack risk

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE