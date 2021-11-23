‘Eternals’ actor Harish Patel opens up on what he felt when ‘people didn’t check on him’



Hollywood-Bollywood actor Harish Patel, who recently appeared in ‘Eternals’, talked about how people assumed that he was no more after he left India. In his recent interview, while speaking about the same, the actor said that he used to think ‘why people didn’t check on him’.

Harish Patel has been making headlines ever since he appeared in the recent Hollywood movie ‘Eternals’. However, soon after he moved to the UK, people assumed that he was no more. Talking about the same, in an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “Ever since people saw me in the trailer of the film, Eternals, they started talking about me. All of a sudden, I became a talking point. But before that, I had heard that people just assumed that main duniya mein nahi raha. I am no more.”

He further said, “I used to wonder why didn’t people check with me once before jumping to such conclusions. Google search hi kar lete ke ke kahan gaya Harish Patel, mar gaya ya zinda hai. Just because main yahan kaam nahi kar raha tha, ya dikh nahi raha tha, toh bas bol diya ke nahi raha”.

Known for portraying Ibu Hatela in ‘Gunda’, Harish Patel, spoke about how he got a chance to explore as an artist in the UK. He stated, “I got a chance to rekindle my first love, which is theatre. I did a play, Rafta Rafta, at Royal National Theatre, then went on to do several TV shows.”

However, the actor is amused to see the attention that he got because of his latest Hollywood outing. He mentioned, “Ek dum se 14 saal baad, mere par logun ko itna pyaar aaya, aur they started asking ke sir aapne phele kyun nahi bataya. I thought why should I be the one telling them, or serving all the information on a platter. Usmein kya hi maaza hai. They should have done some hard work to find it out.”

While speaking about his international projects, he said, “Duniya bahut badi hai, aap kab tak kup ke manduk baane rahoge. Come out and see. It is important for people to expand their thoughts for others.”

“Stop thinking that a person is sitting idle at home just because he/she is out of the public eye,” said Patel. However, after suffering from Covid-19, he had to skip the premiere of ‘Eternals’ that happened in LA. “I can’t express how disappointed I was about it, but I still feel lucky that I got a chance to do the film and be a part of it all,” concluded.