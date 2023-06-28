English actor Julian Sands confirmed dead five months after going missing, mystery of his disappearance solved

Julian Sands went missing in California in January

English actor Julian Sands, who had been missing for months, has been confirmed to have been died, British media reported on Wednesday. A body that was discovered in the California countryside over the weekend was confirmed to be that of the 65-year-old veteran actor, the San Bernardino sheriff’s department said.

In a statement released to the press, the sheriff’s department said, “The identification process for the body … has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands.” The actor had gone missing in California in mid-January after he went hiking in the mountains there. The authorities said that the cause of death is still being investigated but some media portals reported that it is being suspected that Sands was either injured or hurt during his hike and became lost or disoriented.

Sands’ death may have been confirmed only now but his family had made peace with it weeks ago. Last week, Sands’s family had issued their first statement in four months, saying they were “deeply grateful” to the search teams. "We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian. We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.” In January, his brother Nick Sands had told BBC, "I have come to terms with the fact he's gone and for me that's how I've dealt with it.”

Born in 1958 in England, Julian Sands developed a reputation as a bold and eccentric actor over the years. Having begun acting in the early 80s, he landed his breakthrough with the 1984 Oscar winning film The Killing Fields, which he followed up with another critically-acclaimed performance in the 1986 EM Forster adaptation A Room With a View. Even though he moved to Hollywood in the late-80s, his choice of roles remained unconventional, appearing in films like Arachnophobia, Ocean’s Thirteen and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo among others.