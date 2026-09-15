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Emmy Awards 2026 winners list: Widow's Bay dominates, The Pitt wins Best Drama; Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart make history

The 78th Emmy Awards 2026 saw Widow's Bay dominate with six major wins, while The Pitt won Best Drama. Matthew Rhys became the first male performer to win all three lead acting categories, while Jean Smart made history with her fifth Hacks Emmy.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 03:10 PM IST

Emmy Awards 2026 winners list: Widow's Bay dominates, The Pitt wins Best Drama; Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart make history
Emmy Awards 2026 winners list
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The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards 2026 took place in Los Angeles on Monday night (early Tuesday morning in India), with Apple TV's horror comedy Widow's Bay emerging as the biggest winner of the ceremony. The series took home six major awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for Matthew Rhys, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Stephen Root and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Kate O’Flynn. In the drama category, HBO's medical drama The Pitt bagged the coveted Outstanding Drama Series award, while its lead star Noah Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama.

Emmys 2026 also proved to be a historic night for Jean Smart. The actor won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for the fifth time for her portrayal of Deborah Vance in the fifth and final season of Hacks. The victory made her the first woman to win an Emmy for every season of the same show. Smart also secured her eighth acting Emmy, matching Alison Janney for the most acting Emmy wins alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman. Janney, meanwhile, won Outstanding Supporting Actress for The Diplomat, taking her own tally of acting Emmy wins to eight.

Matthew Rhys also created history at the ceremony. The 51-year-old Welsh actor became the first performer in Emmy history to win multiple lead acting awards for different shows in the same year. He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for Apple TV's Widow's Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Netflix's The Beast in Me. Rhys had previously won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama in 2018 for The Americans. With his latest victories, he has become the first male performer to win all three lead acting categories - comedy, drama and limited series.

78th Emmy Awards 2026: Full List of Winners

Drama categories

Outstanding Drama Series - The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tom Pelphrey - Task
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney - The Diplomat
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr - The Pitt
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley - Paradise

Comedy categories

Outstanding Comedy Series - Widow's Bay
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root - Widow's Bay
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner - The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay

Limited or anthology series categories

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series - DLF St Louis
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Sally Field -  Remarkably Bright Creatures 
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: David Harbour - DTF St Louis
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini - DTF St Louis

Mariska Hargitay hosted the Emmys for the first time this year. The actor is best known for her long-running role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

READ | 78th Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch ceremony in India; The Pitt, Hacks lead nominations list

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