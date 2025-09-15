Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners: The Studio bags record 13 Emmys, 15-year-old Owen Cooper makes history

Severance led the evening as the most-nominated series. Apple TV+ dominated the awards with its major contenders, Severance and The Studio. The ceremony was hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 08:59 AM IST

Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners: The Studio bags record 13 Emmys, 15-year-old Owen Cooper makes history
Image credit: Instagram
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place this Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in television. Seth Rogen’s The Studio emerged as the night’s biggest winner, claiming 13 awards, setting a new record for the most wins by a comedy series.

Severance also performed strongly, with Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower earning accolades for their performances, while 15-year-old Owen Cooper made history by winning Best Supporting Actor.

Overall, Severance led the evening as the most-nominated series. Apple TV+ dominated the awards with its major contenders, Severance and The Studio. The ceremony was hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.

The Emmys were broadcast live on CBS, with viewers on Paramount with Showtime able to stream the event in real time. Standard Paramount subscribers can watch the ceremony starting Monday, September 21.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks 

  • Uzo Aduba – The Residence

  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Seth Rogen – The Studio 

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

  • Jason Segel – Shrinking

  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Tramell Tillman – Severance 

  • Zach Cherry – Severance

  • Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

  • Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

  • Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus

  • James Marsden – Paradise

  • John Turturro – Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt 

  • Patricia Arquette – Severance

  • Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

  • Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus

  • Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

  • Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere 

  • Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

  • Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

  • Michael Urie – Shrinking

  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks 

  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

  • Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

  • Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Britt Lower – Severance 

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock

  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Noah Wyle – The Pitt 

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

  • Adam Scott – Severance

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

  • Stephen Graham – Adolescence 

  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin

  • Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

  • Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

  • Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

  • Cristin Milioti – The Penguin 

  • Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

  • Meghan Fehy – Sirens

  • Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

  • Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

  • Owen Cooper – Adolescence 

  • Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

  • Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex

  • Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

  • Erin Doherty – Adolescence 

  • Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent

  • Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

  • Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex

  • Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme

  • The Traitors 

  • The Amazing Race

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • Survivor

  • Top Chef

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 

  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

  • The Daily Show

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live

Writing for a Drama Series

  • Dan Gilroy – Andor 

  • Joe Sachs – The Pitt

  • R. Scott Gemmill – The Pitt

  • Dan Erickson – Severance

  • Will Smith – Slow Horses

  • Mike White – The White Lotus

Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez – The Studio 

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks

  • Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal

  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

  • Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

  • Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham – Adolescence 

  • Charlie Brooker & Bisha K. Ali – Black Mirror

  • Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex

  • Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin

  • Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing

Directing for a Drama Series

  • Adam Randall – Slow Horses 

  • Janus Metz – Andor

  • Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt

  • John Wells – The Pitt

  • Jessica Lee Gagné – Severance

  • Ben Stiller – Severance

  • Mike White – The White Lotus

Directing for a Comedy Series

  • Seth Rogen – The Studio 

  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

  • Lucia Aniello – Hacks

  • James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern

  • Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

  • Philip Barantini – Adolescence 

  • Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex

  • Helen Shaver – The Penguin

  • Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin

  • Nicole Kassell – Sirens

  • Lesli Linka Glatter – Zero Day

