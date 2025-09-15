Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners: The Studio bags record 13 Emmys, 15-year-old Owen Cooper makes history

Severance led the evening as the most-nominated series. Apple TV+ dominated the awards with its major contenders, Severance and The Studio. The ceremony was hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place this Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in television. Seth Rogen’s The Studio emerged as the night’s biggest winner, claiming 13 awards, setting a new record for the most wins by a comedy series.

Severance also performed strongly, with Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower earning accolades for their performances, while 15-year-old Owen Cooper made history by winning Best Supporting Actor.

The Emmys were broadcast live on CBS, with viewers on Paramount with Showtime able to stream the event in real time. Standard Paramount subscribers can watch the ceremony starting Monday, September 21.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Zach Cherry – Severance

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus

James Marsden – Paradise

John Turturro – Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Britt Lower – Severance

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Adam Scott – Severance

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Meghan Fehy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme

The Traitors

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy – Andor

Joe Sachs – The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill – The Pitt

Dan Erickson – Severance

Will Smith – Slow Horses

Mike White – The White Lotus

Writing for a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez – The Studio

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie

Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Brooker & Bisha K. Ali – Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing

Directing for a Drama Series

Adam Randall – Slow Horses

Janus Metz – Andor

Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt

John Wells – The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné – Severance

Ben Stiller – Severance

Mike White – The White Lotus

Directing for a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie