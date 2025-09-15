Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners: The Studio bags record 13 Emmys, 15-year-old Owen Cooper makes history

Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for creating history as youngest Emmy winner: 'First ever...'
Severance led the evening as the most-nominated series. Apple TV+ dominated the awards with its major contenders, Severance and The Studio. The ceremony was hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place this Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in television. Seth Rogen’s The Studio emerged as the night’s biggest winner, claiming 13 awards, setting a new record for the most wins by a comedy series.
Severance also performed strongly, with Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower earning accolades for their performances, while 15-year-old Owen Cooper made history by winning Best Supporting Actor.
Overall, Severance led the evening as the most-nominated series. Apple TV+ dominated the awards with its major contenders, Severance and The Studio. The ceremony was hosted for the first time by comedian Nate Bargatze.
The Emmys were broadcast live on CBS, with viewers on Paramount with Showtime able to stream the event in real time. Standard Paramount subscribers can watch the ceremony starting Monday, September 21.
Here’s the full list of winners from the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards
Jean Smart – Hacks
Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Zach Cherry – Severance
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
James Marsden – Paradise
John Turturro – Severance
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Britt Lower – Severance
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Adam Scott – Severance
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Meghan Fehy – Sirens
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
The Traitors
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Dan Gilroy – Andor
Joe Sachs – The Pitt
R. Scott Gemmill – The Pitt
Dan Erickson – Severance
Will Smith – Slow Horses
Mike White – The White Lotus
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez – The Studio
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows
Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Charlie Brooker & Bisha K. Ali – Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing
Adam Randall – Slow Horses
Janus Metz – Andor
Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt
John Wells – The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagné – Severance
Ben Stiller – Severance
Mike White – The White Lotus
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal
Philip Barantini – Adolescence
Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver – The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin
Nicole Kassell – Sirens
Lesli Linka Glatter – Zero Day