Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

The Bear, Shogun, and Baby Reindeer win big at the 76th Emmy Awards. Here's a look at the full list of winners.

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners

The 76th Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. For the second time in just one year, the Emmy Awards rolled out the red carpet. Japan’s historical drama Shōgun won for Outstanding Drama Series and Anna Sawai became the first Asian to win Best Actress. The Bear star Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor, Comedy, and his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas won in Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively. Baby Reindeer also dominated the Emmys with Richard Gadd winning his first Emmy for writing Baby Reindeer, and then again for Best Lead Actor in Limited Series. It was also named Outstanding Limited Series. Here's a look at the full list of winners- Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lamorne Morris, Fargo Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shogun Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Drama Series

Shogun Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks Outstanding writing for a drama series

Slow Horses – Will Smith Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd – WINNER Outstanding writing for a variety special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us Outstanding directing for a drama series

Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye Outstanding directing for a comedy series

The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Ripley - Steven Zaillian Governors Award – Greg Berlanti

