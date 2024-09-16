Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

Hollywood
The Bear, Shogun, and Baby Reindeer win big at the 76th Emmy Awards. Here's a look at the full list of winners.
The 76th Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. For the second time in just one year, the Emmy Awards rolled out the red carpet. Japan’s historical drama Shōgun won for Outstanding Drama Series and Anna Sawai became the first Asian to win Best Actress.
The Bear star Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor, Comedy, and his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas won in Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively. Baby Reindeer also dominated the Emmys with Richard Gadd winning his first Emmy for writing Baby Reindeer, and then again for Best Lead Actor in Limited Series. It was also named Outstanding Limited Series.
Here's a look at the full list of winners-
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Outstanding Drama Series
Shogun
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Slow Horses – Will Smith
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd – WINNER
Outstanding writing for a variety special
Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Ripley - Steven Zaillian
Governors Award – Greg Berlanti
