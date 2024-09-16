Twitter
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS in first attempt, then left post due to...

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks ever in UPSC interview, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

The Bear, Shogun, and Baby Reindeer win big at the 76th Emmy Awards. Here's a look at the full list of winners.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 09:47 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

The 76th Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. For the second time in just one year, the Emmy Awards rolled out the red carpet. Japan’s historical drama Shōgun won for Outstanding Drama Series and Anna Sawai became the first Asian to win Best Actress. 

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor, Comedy, and his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas won in Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively. Baby Reindeer also dominated the Emmys with Richard Gadd winning his first Emmy for writing Baby Reindeer, and then again for Best Lead Actor in Limited Series. It was also named Outstanding Limited Series.

Here's a look at the full list of winners-

Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show 

Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors 

Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lamorne Morris, Fargo 

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country 

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer 


Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai, Shogun 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun 


Outstanding Drama Series
Shogun 

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear 

Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks 

Outstanding writing for a drama series
Slow Horses – Will Smith

Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky 

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd – WINNER

Outstanding writing for a variety special
Alex Edelman: Just For Us 

Outstanding directing for a drama series
Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye 

Outstanding directing for a comedy series
The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Ripley - Steven Zaillian

Governors Award – Greg Berlanti

