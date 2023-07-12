Headlines

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Succession and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters led all Emmy nominees in its fourth and final season with 27, including best drama, which it has won two of the past three years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

HBO dominated Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of  Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us combining for a whopping 74, but the dominant theme darkening the scene is the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may join them in as little as a day.

Succession and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters led all Emmy nominees in its fourth and final season with 27, including best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. It got three nominations for best actor in a drama, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin all getting nods for playing men of the Roy clan, and Sarah Snook getting a best actress nomination. It also got four nominations for best-supporting actor in a drama.

The cursed vacationers at a Sicilian resort from the second of The White Lotus truly dominated the supporting categories, however, landing five nominations for best supporting actress in a drama including nods for Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza and four more for best-supporting actor.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, the duo on a fungus-filled quest in The Last of Us, each got lead acting nominations. The show was second behind Succession with 24 nominations. The White Lotus had 23.

Ted Lasso was tops among comedies with 21 nominations, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis. 

The nominees for drama series are: Andor; Better Call Saul; The Crown; House of the Dragon; The Last of Us; Succession; The White Lotus; Yellowjackets.

The nominees for outstanding comedy series are: Abbott Elementary; Barry; The Bear; Jury Duty; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Only Murders in the Building; Ted Lasso; Wednesday.

The nominees for limited or anthology series are: Beef; Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Daisy Jones & the Six; Fleishman is in Trouble; Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jeremy Strong, Succession; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Brian Cox, Succession; Jeff Bridges, The Old Man.

Scherma said during the announcement that the academy is hoping negotiations will come to an equiatable and swift resolution. Actors joining movie and television writers on strike would further shut down the industry and be the first time since 1960 that two Hollywood unions are on strike. While show and film releases will continue, work on upcoming projects will cease and the promotional interviews and appearances by actors to support the projects would cease.

The possibility of an industry debilitated by two strikes could dampen any joy for those nominated, and could put the damper on the ceremony scheduled for September 18 on the Fox network.

