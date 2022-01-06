Emma Watson reacts to childhood photo of Emma Roberts used in Hogwarts reunion

A flashback shot included in HBO Max's recent reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts caused some confusion during the holiday weekend. A young Emma Watson was credited with the shot, which showed a little girl wearing Mickey Mouse ears and was quickly recognised as the one and only Hermione Granger.

However, an editing oversight resulted in Emma Roberts' shot being included in the special.

Both Emmas, for the most part, are unfazed by the mix-up. Watson recognised the mistake by uploading a photo of a young, adorable, Mickey Mouse'd Emma Roberts who was supposed to be Watson, which was initially noticed by Potterheads.

She captioned the post: "I was NOT this cute," directing her comment to Roberts with the hashtag #EmmaSistersForever.

Another blunder had surfaced in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special. Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley in the Harry Potter series, recently pointed out that the reunion special episode got his and his twin brother James Phelps' names wrong. In the franchise, James portrayed Fred Weasley.

Oliver shared a screenshot of his name next to James Phelps' and vice versa from the reunion episode. Olive humorously wrote with the photo, "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts."