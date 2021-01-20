Emma Roberts on being pregnant during COVID-19 pandemic

Hollywood actor Emma Roberts says her close friends helped her through her pregnancy during the Covid pandemic. "I feel so lucky because literally four of my close girlfriends were pregnant or have had a baby that year," Roberts said.

"So, I have had such a nice support group of other women that either was ahead of me in their pregnancy or on their second baby so I felt so lucky that I had people to text at all hours of the day and night. I. It's been so nice to have other women to talk to that are going through that. If I was the only one pregnant during this pandemic in isolation, then I would have felt even more isolated," Emma said, in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, which airs on Zee Cafe.

Last year in December, Roberts gave birth to a baby boy, the first child for Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Earlier this month, Roberts shared the first photo of her baby.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding her baby boy. Roberts also revealed her son's full name. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," she wrote in the caption.

While being pregnant, Emma even promoted her Netflix original film titled Holidate, a romcom directed by John Whitesell. The film streamed from October 28, 2020, and also stars Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal and Kristin Chenoweth in pivotal roles.